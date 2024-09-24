International

Vietnamese Embassy in Israel issues urgent security advisory amid tensions

As tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon escalate, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has issued security and safety recommendations for the Vietnamese community residing, working, and studying in the country.

In a notice released on September 23, the embassy underlined the need for heightened caution, urging Vietnamese nationals to closely monitor situation through trusted local media sources and steer clear of areas deemed unsafe, particularly those in northern Israel that may be at risk of Hezbollah attacks.

The Vietnamese people across Israel, especially those living in northern cities, must strictly follow security and safety measures imposed by local authorities while proactively making plans for the safety of themselves and their families, it said.

They should also keep regular contact with the embassy. In case of emergencies or if assistance is needed, they are advised to contact the embassy's citizen protection hotline immediately for information on available support measures.

