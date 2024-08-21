Vietnamese Defense Minister meets Chinese counterpart

Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang met with his Chinese counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun, on August 20, during the state visit of Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse to China.

Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang (L) and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen Dong Jun (Photo: qdnd.vn)

During the meeting, Giang stressed that the top Vietnamese leader's visit to China, his first foreign trip after being elected as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, reflects Vietnam's high priority on developing friendly cooperative relations with China in its foreign policy. He expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to advancing the bilateral relations between the two countries into a new phase of development with effectiveness and durability, and further strengthening their comradely and brotherly ties.

According to the Vietnamese minister, the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries has maintained positive momentum through the high-level visits of historic significance by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022 and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping in December 2023. Through the visits, the two Parties and countries have reached many important common perceptions, established a "new positioning" for bilateral relations, elevated the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and built a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance with six major directions indicating higher levels of cooperation, including "more substantive Defense and security cooperation."

Minister Giang highlighted that over the recent past, in carrying out the common perception of senior leaders of the two countries, Vietnam-China Defense cooperation has been promoted by both sides and increasingly deepened, showing a more "substantive" nature. He cited notable examples like the 8th Vietnam-China border Defense friendship exchange in April 2024; the exchange of delegations at all levels; education and training cooperation, cooperation among maritime forces, cooperation in border management, and joint research and academic exchanges.

In the coming time, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam hope to continue enhancing and expanding the areas of cooperation that the two sides have been implementing, while studying the expansion of cooperation to new potential areas of mutual interest, especially in Defense industry, education and training, Party and political works, Giang said.

For his part, the Chinese Defense minister said the Vietnamese top leader's visit offers an opportunity for the armed forces of the two nations to further boost their relations in a more substantive and effective manner.

He emphasized that expanding military cooperation between the two countries in various aspects holds significant strategic importance, and is crucial for ensuring the Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

According to the officer, at this important time, both countries bear a similar historical mission. For the two countries to develop better and achieve success in the cause of socialism building, their armed forces should firmly stand side by side, continue to enhance cooperation in Party and political work, strengthen cooperation in the management of both land and maritime borders, and consolidate a solid foundation for the development of both countries.

Dong stressed that China and Vietnam are comrades, partners and long-time friends who understand each other deeply. Therefore, in the coming time, it is necessary to further foster substantive cooperation between the two countries' armies in all fields, with more extensive, higher-quality, and more effective friendly exchange activities, contributing to the harmony, prosperity, and happiness of the two peoples.

Minister Giang took the occasion to invite leaders of the Central Military Commission, the Minister, and leaders of the Ministry of National Defense of China to attend the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and the second Vietnam International Defense Expo in December 2024.

VNA