Business

Economy

Vietnam to shift from experience economy to higher value chain of agri produce

SGGP

Vietnam plans to shift from an experience economy to expand the higher  value chain of the agricultural product industry to increase the production scale and income of farmers.

hoan-8199.jpg
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan

While presiding over yesterday's meeting themed ‘From experiential economic thinking towards a higher value in the Vietnamese agricultural product chain’ with agricultural entrepreneurs and units operating One Commune One Product (OCOP) introduction channels on the e-commerce platform in Hanoi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that the current trend of producing goods and trading in services focuses on human factors, especially consumers' emotions, towards spirituality rather than materiality.

He took an example that Thai consumers are currently introducing the concept of ‘happy eating’, ‘happy food’. Businesses in Thailand conduct careful research on packaging, images, and graphics to make products that satisfy customers.

Businesses making products for the elderly can target young people who want to buy products as gifts for their grandparents and parents. Therefore, businesses print on their products’ outside packaging ‘Gifts for grandparents’ and ‘Gifts for parents’.

Minister Le Minh Hoan advised that businesses don't just focus on getting customers' money but have to get customers' hearts.

An experience economy is one where experience creates economic value.
By Van Phuc – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

value chain of the agricultural product industry e-commerce platform consumers' emotions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn