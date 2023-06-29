Vietnam to negotiate coconut export to US

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has just said that Vietnam will perform negotiations on the export of Vietnamese coconuts to the United States in the last months of the year.

Particularly, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to implement the plan of trade promotion and negotiation on the export of Vietnamese coconuts to the United States.

Additionally, the two ministries will be unanimous with Japan about new traceability stamps for Vietnamese mango and dragon fruits to export the fresh fruits to Japan from August 1.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will work with the General Department of Customs of China to come into an agreement of a draft protocol on the requirements of importing Vietnamese chili and traditional fresh fruits except for bananas into the Chinese market; organize an online meeting with the General Administration of Customs of China to remove difficulties and obstacles in export.

Besides, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will receive and work with the EU's inspection delegation to evaluate Vietnam's food safety control system and seafood processing enterprises and so on.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first six months of 2023, Vietnam's agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reached US$24.59 billion, down 11.1 percent over the same period in 2022.

China, the United States and Japan are currently the three largest export partners for Vietnamese goods.

The Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that coffee, rubber, rice, vegetables, cashew nut, shrimp and wood products are among groups of products with an export value of over US$1 billion in the first six months of 2023.

Of these, rice and cashew nuts see an increase in both export volume and value.