Vietnam to boost coal trading with Laos

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien chaired a working session with energy and mineral enterprises in Hanoi on August 27 to discuss the promotion of coal trading with Laos.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was attended by representatives of Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and Dong Bac Corporation, among others.

Minister Dien noted that cooperation in coal trading between Vietnam and Laos is a critically important issue which is both economic development and political tasks. Therefore, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have had many meetings and instructions on this issue.

Reviewing recent coal trading, the minister said enterprises have exerted efforts in importing this mineral from Laos under the intergovernmental agreement and the Government’s directions, but the imported volume remains modest and has yet to match the two countries’ demand and potential.

To tackle difficulties and hindrances to bilateral trading, he asked the related units to seriously comply with the Government and the PM’s directions, including on the drafting of a cooperation deal on coal trading with Laos.

To help build the agreement, he requested competent agencies of the MoIT and the enterprises submit reports that comprehensively assess coal trading demand between the two countries as well as conditions for trading.

Minister Dien told the ministry’s Oil, Gas, and Coal Department to quickly collect opinions from ministries, sectors, and localities so as to finalize the draft with guaranteed quality and progress to soon submit it to the Government.

VNA