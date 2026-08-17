Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Congo on 66th National Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a congratulatory message to President of the Congolese Party of Labour and President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 15 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Congolese Party of Labour and President Denis Sassou Nguesso on the occasion of the 66th National Day of the Republic of Congo (August 15, 1960–2026).

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. — Photo courtesy of the Congolese Presidential Office

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also cabled a similar message to his Congolese counterpart Anatole Collinet Makosso.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent congratulations to Serge-Constant Bounda, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad.

VNA