Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

The Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a reception on August 19 to celebrate Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day, highlighting the longstanding friendship and growing cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia.

The event was attended by Nguyen Loc Ha, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Addressing the celebration, Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Carolina Tinangon emphasized the strong and enduring ties between the Vietnamese and Indonesian peoples.

She noted that the relationship was established by President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno and has been strengthened over the years by successive generations of leaders and the peoples of the two countries.

The bilateral relationship has brought practical benefits to both sides while contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, she said.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Anh

Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha congratulated Consul General Carolina Tinangon, officials and staff of the Indonesian Consulate General, as well as Indonesian businesses and citizens living and working in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion.

He said that Ho Chi Minh City was proud to be a pioneer in translating the cooperation commitments between Vietnam and Indonesia into concrete outcomes.

Indonesia is currently an important economic partner of the city, with more than 120 foreign direct investment projects and total registered capital exceeding US$167 million. Two-way trade reached an impressive milestone of more than US$1.5 billion in 2025.

People-to-people ties have also grown increasingly strong through cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, he added.

According to the city’s leader, there remains significant room for Vietnam and Indonesia to expand cooperation, particularly in emerging and high-potential areas such as logistics, the marine economy, the green economy, innovation, the halal industry and sustainable tourism.

He expressed his confidence that cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Indonesia would continue to deepen and become more effective, making practical contributions to the prosperity of both countries and the strength of the ASEAN Community.

By Viet Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong