International

Ho Chi Minh City joins global Cities for Better Health network to tackle obesity

Ho Chi Minh City’s participation in the global Cities for Better Health network marks a step forward in implementing its Action Plan through 2030, with a focus on tackling overweight and obesity, particularly among school-age children.

Screenshot (72).png
Representatives of Ho Chi Minh City’s departments of Health and Education and Training and Novo Nordisk Vietnam sign a memorandum of understanding for the Cities for Better Health initiative on August 14. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam and the 57th globally to join the Cities for Better Health network, a Novo Nordisk-led initiative aimed at strengthening disease prevention, improving health literacy and building healthier communities.

The municipal Department of Health, the Department of Education and Training and Novo Nordisk Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding for the initiative on August 14.

According to the city’s Department of Health, the prevalence of being overweight and obese in Ho Chi Minh City is higher than the national average, particularly among schoolchildren, with 20.4 percent classified as overweight and 14.4 percent as obese. This poses a major public health challenge, requiring coordinated, multi-sectoral and long-term interventions amid easy access to fast food and energy-dense foods, inadequate vegetable consumption and insufficient physical activity.

The city’s participation in the global Cities for Better Health network marks a step forward in implementing its Action Plan through 2030, with a focus on tackling overweight and obesity, particularly among school-age children.

Under the 2026–2029 cooperation framework, the programme will focus on four priorities in Ho Chi Minh City: promoting healthier lifestyles and preventing obesity and related diseases; enhancing health literacy in schools and related communities; strengthening primary healthcare for the prevention and early intervention of obesity and related health risks; and using digital tools and innovation to support health education, disease prevention and school health management.

“Addressing childhood obesity requires more than one solution or one institution. It requires cooperation across sectors, bringing together strong local knowledge with international experience, including expertise from Denmark,” said Lina Gandløse Hansen, Ambassador-Designate of Denmark to Vietnam.

Sule Erdim Ersoy, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Vietnam, said effective obesity management requires a comprehensive approach covering prevention, early identification, health literacy and appropriate treatment support.

“Strengthening obesity management in schools is a key part of this effort, helping children build healthier habits from an early age and giving future generations a better opportunity to grow up healthy,” she said.

Founded in 2014, Cities for Better Health is a global network working alongside cities, researchers and community partners to advance opportunities for healthier eating and active living in underserved communities, especially for children.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Department of Health the Department of Education and Training Novo Nordisk Vietnam global Cities for Better Health network

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn