Vietnam strongly committed to combating cybercrime: Ambassador

Vietnam will host the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in 2025.

Information consultation on the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to the fight against cybercrime while addressing an information consultation on the UN Convention against Cybercrime, its implementation, and the upcoming negotiations for the convention’s Protocol.

The event was held in Vienna, Austria on February 6 by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with the participation of representatives from numerous member states and international organisations, aiming to clarify the procedures for signing and ratifying the convention, introduce the upcoming signing ceremony in Hanoi, and promote global cooperation in combating cybercrime.

Hoang emphasised that cybercrime prevention is always a key priority in Vietnam’s national security policy, and the country has been actively involved in the convention’s negotiation process.

During the session, UNODC announced that the convention is being reviewed and translated into six official UN languages. Once finalised, it will be published on the office website for broader accessibility.

According to regulations, two years after its adoption by the UN General Assembly (December 2024), the UN Special Committee responsible for drafting the convention will lead discussions on the next steps for the Protocol negotiations, scheduled to begin in early 2026. These discussions aim to develop concrete legal measures and strengthen international cooperation against transnational cybercrime.

Vietnam will host the signing ceremony of the convention in 2025, coinciding with the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations, Vietnam’s 80th National Day, and other significant national celebrations. Ambassador Hoang highlighted that this event will not only affirm Vietnam’s role in the international community but also promote global cooperation, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where cybercrime is on the rise.

Vietnam is closely coordinating with UNODC to prepare the necessary infrastructure and logistics in Hanoi, ensuring a smooth and secure signing ceremony. The diplomat expressed Vietnam’s hope for support from member states and stakeholders, emphasising the importance of international collaboration in dealing with cybersecurity threats. This event is expected to mark a significant milestone in advancing global cooperation on cybersecurity challenges, he noted.

