Vietnam Salt Industry Festival aims to honor traditional salt-making profession

The 2024 Vietnam - Bac Lieu Salt Festival, themed “A Hundred-Year Journey of Salt Craft - Human Life” will take place from March 6 to March 8, 2025.

The Vietnam-Bac Lieu Salt Festival not only honors the traditional values of the salt-making profession but also creates opportunities for the sustainable and modern development of the salt industry.

On the morning of December 16, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in collaboration with the Bac Lieu Provincial People's Committee held a press conference in the capital city of Hanoi to introduce the series of event “The 2024 Vietnam - Bac Lieu Salt Festival, themed “A Hundred-Year Journey of Salt Craft - Human Life”.

Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation and Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Duc Thinh speaks at the press conference.

Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation and Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Duc Thinh stated that the salt-making profession in Vietnam has existed for hundreds of years and plays an important role in the lives of people in coastal provinces of Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, and especially Bac Lieu, which is known as the "salt capital" of Vietnam with the largest production output.

Bac Lieu is well-known as one of Vietnam's main salt-producing regions.

Bac Lieu currently has about 1,300 hectares of salt fields, making it the second largest in the country, following Ninh Thuan Province with approximately 3,000 hectares.

This event builds three main goals, comprising preserving and promoting the historical and cultural values of the salt profession; enhancing economic value through the application of science and technology in production and processing; and strengthening cooperation and connection between salt farmers, businesses, and cooperatives to expand Vietnam's salt market internationally.

Within the framework of the festival, various activities will be organized, including exhibitions of salt products and OCOP products, scientific and technological seminars, tours of salt fields and so on.

About 100 stalls will showcase salt products, tourism products and modern processing technology during the festival.

According to the organizing board, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Vietnam - Bac Lieu Salt Festival will take place on March 6, 2025.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong