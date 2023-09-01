Vietnam rejects all claims of China in East Sea: Spokeswoman

Vietnam strongly reiterates its consistent stance on the sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) and resolutely rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the “nine-dash line” in the East Sea.

Vietnam strongly reiterates its consistent stance on the sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) and resolutely rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed on August 31.

Hang made the statement while answering reporters’ questions regarding Vietnam’s response to the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR)’s release of the so-called “Standard Map 2023” which covers Vietnam’s Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

The issuance of the map as well as China’s “nine-dash line” claim show a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, as well as Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over its waters as stipulated in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), she stressed.

Therefore, the sovereignty and maritime claims based on the “nine-dash line” as reflected in the map are void and violate international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, the spokeswoman said.