Vietnam refutes untruthful information about Khmer people’s situation

Vietnam refutes groundless and untruthful information about the situation of the Khmer people in the country, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

In response to a reporter's query about Vietnam’s response to Khmer Kampuchea Krom’s distorted allegations regarding the situation of the Khmer people in Vietnam, Hang said the Khmer people are an integral part of the community of 54 fraternal ethnic groups in Vietnam, who have been coexisting equally and harmoniously, and jointly contributing to the cause of national construction and defense throughout the country's history.

All ethnic groups in Vietnam are treated equally, she said, adding that the Vietnamese State ensures and creates favorable conditions for the comprehensive development in order to continuously improve the material and spiritual lives of ethnic minority people, preserve their ethnic identity and uphold their fine customs, habits, traditions and cultures, contributing to strengthening the great national unity bloc.