Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia in happiness index

Vietnam’s steady progress in recent years has seen its position improve significantly, from 77th in 2021 to 65th in 2022 and 54th last year.

The country now ranks second in Southeast Asia, behind only Singapore.

The latest report, released on March 20 by the Wellbeing Research Center at the Oxford University, ranks 143 countries and territories based on citizens' self-reported well-being.

Students in Tan Bien Primary School in Tay Ninh province have an exciting day with various activities at school playground. (Photo: VNA)

For the 8th consecutive year, Finland has been named the world’s happiest country, followed by Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden. Meanwhile, Costa Rica and Mexico have entered the top 10 for the first time, ranking 6th and 10th, respectively. The US, however, has fallen to the 24th place, its lowest position on record. At the lower end of the rankings, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, followed by Sierra Leone and Lebanon.

The World Happiness Report is compiled in collaboration with the analytics firm Gallup and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The rankings are based on factors such as social support, life expectancy, economic stability, and levels of kindness within communities.

