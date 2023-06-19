Vietnam prioritises green transition for sustainable development: workshop

Representatives from international organisations, businesses and financial funds in Switzerland raised recommendations for Vietnam regarding green transition towards sustainable development, at a recent workshop.

Representatives from international organisations, businesses and financial funds in Switzerland raised recommendations for Vietnam regarding green transition towards sustainable development, at a recent workshop held by the Vietnamese mission in Geneva.



Speaking at the hybrid event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, affirmed that shifting to the green economy and the circular economy is Vietnam’s priority.

Vietnam has coordinated with international organisations like the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Bank (WB), the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in attracting green commercial projects adaptive to climate change, she said.

The participants compared notes on opportunities and challenges for developing countries, including Vietnam, in green transition and impacts of environment policies and measures on trade.

Representatives from the UNDP and the WB pledged to support Vietnam and other developing nations in raising their capacity and connecting with companies in order to consolidate their green economy strategies and push ahead with the just energy transition.