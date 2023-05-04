Vietnam posts trade surplus of US$6.35 billion in four months

Vietnam’s export-import value in the first four months of this year was estimated at US$210.79 billion, down 13.6 percent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of $6.35 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

In April alone, the import-export turnover stood at $53.57 billion, representing decreases of 7.7 percent from the previous month, and 18.8 percent from the same period last year.

During the four-month period, Vietnam exported about $108.57 billion worth of goods, a year-on-year drop of 11.8 percent, of which the domestic economic sector contributed $25.58 billion, down 11 percent.

As many as 20 items joined the more than one-billion-US-dollar club, making up 83.8 percent of the total export turnover.

Among groups of exports, fuels, and minerals generated about $1.33 billion; processing industry commodities, $96.1 billion; agro-forestry products, $8.56 billion; and aquatic products, $2.58 billion.

Meanwhile, the country imported around $102.22 billion worth of goods from January to April, down 15.4 percent year-on-year, of which $36.62 billion came from the domestic economic sector, a decrease of 11.4 percent.

For import, the more than one-billion-US-dollar club gathered 19 items, accounting for 75.8 percent of the combined value.

Vietnam spent $95.64 billion on production materials, and $6.58 billion on consumer goods in the four months.

The US was Vietnam’s biggest buyer with $28.4 billion, while China was the country’s largest exporter with $33.3 billion.

Given uncertainties in trading activities, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has maintained a close watch on market developments, supported enterprises to optimize free trade agreements and remove obstacles to their business and production, and worked to diversify markets and exports and promote e-commerce.