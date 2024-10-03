Vietnam opposes Chinese force's brutal behaviours towards Vietnamese fishermen

Vietnam is extremely concerned about, discontented with, and resolutely opposes the Chinese law enforcement force’s brutal behaviours towards Vietnamese fishermen.

Vietnam is extremely concerned about, discontented with, and resolutely opposes the Chinese law enforcement force’s brutal behaviours towards Vietnamese fishermen and vessel operating in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago area, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang made the statement on October 2 with regard to the Chinese law enforcement force’s suppression, injuring, and seizure of property of Vietnamese fishermen on fishing vessel QNg 95739 TS from central Quang Ngai province while the boat was operating in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago area on September 29.

She emphasised that the abovementioned acts by the Chinese law enforcement force had seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, infringed international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and run counter to the common perceptions of the two countries’ high-ranking leaders about better control and management of disputes at sea.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sternly communicated with the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi, strongly opposed the abovementioned acts by the Chinese law enforcement force, and demanded China to fully respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, quickly investigate and announce results to the Vietnamese side, and not repeat similar acts, Ms. Pham Thu Hang added.

