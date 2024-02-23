Vietnam library inaugurated in Moscow research institute

The Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (ICCA) under the Russian Academy of Sciences inaugurated a Vietnam library in Moscow on February 22.

An overview of the inauguration ceremony of the Vietnam library in Moscow (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, ICCA Director Kirill Vladimirovich Babaev said the inauguration of the library opens up a new period in the history of scientific and cultural relations between Russia and Vietnam.



According to Babaev, the fact that the library is located in the ICCA, which gathers leading experts on Vietnamese studies in Russia, will help promote the research of the Vietnamese culture as well as understanding of Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that the Vietnam library will become a starting point for many quality scientific articles, new books, research projects, as well as new breakthrough ideas. Babaev also thanked the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the "Tradition and Friendship" fund for supporting the initiative.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said that the library will provide useful information for readers and researchers who want to learn about the country and people of Vietnam. It is also a venue to host cultural events and exchanges, thereby contributing to fostering Vietnam - Russia relations, especially in research collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of social sciences.

On this occasion, the ambassador presented the book “Building and developing a comprehensive, modern Vietnamese foreign policy and diplomacy, imbued with the identity of "Vietnamese bamboo" by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the institute.

VNA