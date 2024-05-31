Vietnam joins 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Deputy Minister of National Defence Hoang Xuan Chien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) that opened in Singapore on May 31.

The 21st Shangri-La Dialogue takes place from May 31 to June 6 (Photo: AP)

The dialogue is Asia's leading defence summit, where defence chiefs of nations discuss the region's most pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral negotiations and come up with new approaches together.

On May 31, participants joined special sessions on deterrence and reassurance in the Asia-Pacific and defence cooperation and small state security. Many bilateral meetings have been held place during the day.

Notably, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will deliver a keynote speech on May 31 night, marking himself as the first state leader from the Philippines to speak at the opening of the Asia's top defence summit.

During the next two days of meetings, delegates will participate in plenary sessions and special sessions on various contents, including the roles and perspectives of the US and China on regional security, crisis management, maritime law enforcement and trust building, cyber warfare, security cooperation and cooperation in humanitarian activities.

The 21st Shangri-La Dialogue draws about 550 delegates from 40 countries around the world to discuss serious security challenges facing the region and the world.

Vietnamplus