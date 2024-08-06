Vietnam, Japan promote defense cooperation

General Phan Van Giang, Vietnam's Minister of Defense, on August 6 hosted a reception for Japan's Defense Minister Kihara Minoru, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on August 5-6, in Hanoi.

General Phan Van Giang, Vietnam's Minister of Defense (R) receives Japan's Defense Minister Kihara Minoru in Hanoi on August 6. (Photo: SGGP)

At the welcoming ceremony, both sides came to an agreement on promoting defense cooperation to create new and effective development in accordance with the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

General Phan Van Giang, Vietnam's Minister of Defense (L) offers flowers to Japan's Defense Minister Kihara Minoru. (Photo: SGGP)

General Phan Van Giang affirmed that Vietnam-Japan defense cooperation has constantly strengthened in recent times and become one of the important pillars of the bilateral relationship.

Both sides have coordinated in several areas, such as war aftermath remediation, training, military medicine, rescue and disaster relief, UN peacekeeping operations, and regular consultations in regional forums, particularly within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

The two parties have regularly held a defense policy dialogue at the Deputy Minister level, and consultations between their navy, army, and air forces.

Minister of Defense of Vietnam Phan Van Giang (L) invites Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru of Japan to review the guard of honor at the welcoming ceremony in Hanoi on August 6. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese Minister of Defense suggested that the two sides continue to promote defense cooperation into a new effective development in accordance with the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world, focusing on key areas, including delegation exchanges at all levels, maintaining annual dialogue and consultation mechanisms, training cooperation, military cooperation, defense industry, technology transfer, war aftermath remediation, UN peacekeeping, strengthening consultations and coordination in multilateral mechanisms to contribute to effectively implementing the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Minister of Defense of Vietnam Phan Van Giang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru stressed that Vietnam- Japan relations have continuously strengthened as both sides establish a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world. Defense cooperation between the two countries continues to develop across all areas.

The Japanese Defense Minister Minoru pledged to promote defense cooperation to create new and effective development in accordance with the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru of Japan speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the discussion (Photo: SGGP)

During the dialogue, the two Ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern. General Phan Van Giang emphasized Vietnam consistently pursues resolving all disputes by peaceful means, on the basis of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), and promoting negotiations for an effective, substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

General Phan Van Giang, Vietnam's Minister of Defense and Japan's Defense Minister Kihara Minoru. together with their delegation attend the discussion. (Photo: SGGP)

During his official visit to Vietnam, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru will pay courtesy visits to General Secretary, State President To Lam, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh