Vietnam-Japan digital transformation association debuts

Delegates launch Vietnam-Japan digital transformation association (VADX JAPAN)

It is expected to become a platform connecting Vietnamese businesses operating in the information technology (IT) sector in Japan while promoting cooperation and sharing advanced technology initiatives and solutions between the two countries.

Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu emphasized that since 2005, when the first Vietnamese IT company opened its branch in Japan, there have been by now over 60 companies that have established branches or started new operations in the East Asian country.

The establishment of VADX JAPAN marks a significant milestone in the strong growth of Vietnamese IT enterprises in Japan, characterized by developments in reputation, quality, workforce scale, revenue, and future development opportunities, he stressed, expressing his hope that in the coming time, it will help Vietnamese IT enterprises in Japan advance further with a determination to lead in promoting digital transformation and making practical contributions to the two countries’ cooperation, for the benefits of the two peoples.

VADX JAPAN Chairman Do Van Khac affirmed that the association is not only a hub connecting businesses involved in digital transformation and innovation, but also aims to become a robust bridge for bringing technological initiatives and solutions from Vietnam to Japan and vice versa. Additionally, IT enterprises from both countries will have ample opportunities to collaborate, contributing significantly to enhancing and improving the quality of the IT workforce currently in shortage in Japan.

VADX JAPAN will organise activities to promote innovation, technology transfer, research and development, and application of advanced digital technologies for its members.

As for human resources development, it aims to build a contingent of tens of thousands of high-quality engineers in Japan and hundreds of thousands of proficient Japanese-speaking engineers in Vietnam. This effort seeks to help alleviate Japan's labor shortage, estimated to reach nearly 800,000 people by 2030 according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, stated Khac.

According to VADX JAPAN's assessment, Japan's demand for software development outsourcing is estimated at over US$30 billion annually, while currently Vietnamese IT enterprises only hold a 6-7 percent market share. Therefore, the potential and long-term opportunities for them in Japan remain big.

The association aims to achieve a total revenue of 1 trillion JPY (approximately US$7 billion) for Vietnamese IT enterprises in Japan by 2033. This goal underscores their ambition to become a reputable and strong organization, making significant contributions to the digital and green transformation of both countries.

