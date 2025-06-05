Vietnam, Hungary enhance friendship

Deputy head of its the Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation Lai Xuan Mon said that the CPV always treasures and strengthens relations with Hungary in general and with political parties in Hungary in particular.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and deputy head of its the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Lai Xuan Mon (right) and Hungarian Socialist Party President Komjáthi Imre. (Photo: VNA)

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and deputy head of its the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Lai Xuan Mon held talks with a delegation of Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) led by its President Komjáthi Imre in Hanoi on June 4.

During the talks, Mon highlighted the delegation's visit that aims to resume high-level delegation exchanges between the two parties and demonstrate the MSZP's esteem for the CPV and the relationship between the two parties.

He said that the CPV always treasures and strengthens relations with Hungary in general and with political parties in Hungary in particular, including the MSZP, describing Imre's ongoing visit as an occasion for both sides to exchange orientations and specific measures to futher enhance cooperation between the two parties, thus contributing to strengthening the two countries' cooperation and friendship between the people of Vietnam and Hungary.

According to Mon, the CPV advocates strengthening relations with political parties around the world, especially communist parties and parties with progressive views. So far, it has set up ties with more than 200 political parties in countries around the world, including over 60 ruling parties, more than 20 parties participating in the ruling coalition.

He informed that the CPV is preparing for Party congresses at all levels, toward the national congress scheduled for early next year.

For his part, MSZP President Imre acknowledged positive developments in relations between the two countries, and affirmed that the MSZP as well as all Hungarian political parties support the Hungarian Government in developing the traditional friendship and close, substantive multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to support the strong development of Vietnam-Hungary relations in areas where both sides have potential and strengths for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

