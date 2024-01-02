International

Vietnam-financed airport in Lao province to be upgraded to int’l level

The Lao Government has agreed to upgrade Nong Khang airport, funded and built by Vietnam in Houaphanh province, into an international airport, the Vientiane Times reported on January 2.

The newspaper quoted the province’s Governor Khampheng Saysompheng as saying that the expansion of the airport to serve international flights will bring great benefits to the province by creating conditions for not only foreign tourists but also investors to consider establishing operations in Houaphanh to fly directly to the province.

Located in the northernmost part of Laos, Houaphanh is more than 600 km from Vientiane. Previously, it took about two days to reach the province from the capital, but now it takes only one hour by air.

Nong Khang airport is part of the Lao Government’s infrastructure development strategy aimed at transforming Laos from a landlocked to a regionally connected nation. The build-transfer (BT) project has a total investment of 82 million USD, financed through a loan from Vietnam’s Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agriculture JSC. The airport is capable of serving 100,000 passengers per year and accommodating aircraft with 70-100 seats.

Located in an important economic-trade gateway between Laos and Vietnam, the airport also contributes significantly to the development of cross-border export-import activities between the two countries. It not only promotes tourism and economic growth of Houaphanh but also symbolises the enduring friendship and sustainable cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

VNA

