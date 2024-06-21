International

Vietnam expresses deep concern over China – Philippines ship collision

Vietnam is keeping a close watch on and is deeply concerned at the information on the recent ship collision between China and the Philippines near the Bai Co May.

Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam is keeping a close watch on and is deeply concerned at the information on the recent ship collision between China and the Philippines near the Bai Co May (Second Thomas Shoal), Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on June 21.

Responding to a reporter’s query on Vietnam’s reaction to the June 17 incident, the official further said Vietnam calls on relevant sides to exercise maximum restraint, behave in line with international law, respect sovereign rights and jurisdiction over coastal countries’ exclusive economic zones and continental shelves as defined in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and seriously and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), the spokesperson said.

They should respect and observe international rules on the safety of navigation and overflight, and the prevention and control of collisions and crashes at sea, and should handle disputes and differences by peaceful measures, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region, Hang stressed.

