Vietnam Expo 2024 HCMC to showcase modern lifestyle solutions

The 22nd Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam Expo 2024 HCMC), themed “Solutions for the Modern Lifestyle,” is set to run from December 5-7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7.

The event, considered the largest multi-industry exhibition series of the year, will feature more than 1,000 stalls operated by over 800 enterprises from 20 countries and territories, including the US, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, and Taiwan (China). The expo is expected to create opportunities for participating businesses to expand their networks, form partnerships, and explore new markets.

The expo is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors, including producers, importers, exporters, distributors, experts and potential clients from across the globe.

A representative of its organiser Vinexad said that the theme draws inspiration from rapid changing demand in the contemporary life. Accelerating urbanisation, digitisation and a growing focus on sustainable living have prompted today’s consumers to seek products that enhance convenience, efficiency, and environmental friendliness in their daily lives.

To this end, the fair will offer business networking, cooperation and market development chances in the key areas of food and eco-living, home and garden, machinery and electronics, and hardware and hand tools.

Going beyond merely showcasing products, it positions itself as a hub for innovation, dialogue, and forward-looking solutions, with attendees treated to workshops, symposiums, and live product demonstrations offering insights into the latest trends shaping modern lifestyles.

Vietnamplus