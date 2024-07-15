Vietnam, China’s Hong Kong see significant cooperation potential

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh and Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) John Lee have recognised the vast potential for cooperation between the two sides.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh (L) and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) John Lee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau Le Duc Hanh and Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) John Lee have recognised the vast potential for cooperation between the two sides, particularly in green finance, innovation, science-technology, human resource training, healthcare, and high-quality labour exchange.

At a reception for the Vietnamese diplomat who paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive on July 12, Lee praised the bilateral cooperation in recent times, particularly Hong Kong’s easing of work visas for Vietnam as well as increasing student exchanges and trade-investment promotion with the Southeast Asian nation.

For her part, Hanh said the relationship between two the sides is special, based on historical ties, cultural similarities, and geographical proximity. Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) are also significant economic partners of each other.

The diplomat held that encouraging legal labor sources and imposing sanctions on employers who hire illegal workers could address the issue of illegal immigration. She also proposed Hong Kong continue to relax visa requirements for Vietnamese citizens for the benefit of both sides.

Lee acknowledged that, despite some challenges, particularly regarding illegal immigration, the two sides have made continuous efforts to find solutions and promote cooperation, achieving many positive outcomes. He expressed his confidence that the relationship will continue to develop healthily and stably in the future.

The Vietnamese Consul General affirmed that during her tenure, she will build on the achievements and further promote the comprehensive development of the Vietnam - Hong Kong (China) relationship.

VNA