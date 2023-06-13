Vietnam-China international road passenger transport service launched

The international road passenger transport route between the Mu La Thang border gate in Vietnam’s Lai Chau province and the Jin Shuihe border gate in China’s Yunnan province has been opened to traffic following a ceremony on June 13.

Two transportation companies in Vietnam and China will offer regular service. Two 29-seat buses of a Vietnamese company will shuttle between the two sites daily.

The service has been launched in line with a protocol between the Vietnamese and Chinese governments on the implementation of a bilateral road transport agreement signed on October 11, 2011.

In his remarks, Deputy Director of Lai Chau Province’s Transport Department Nguyen Van Huong said the route will help satisfy the travel demand of border residents, and promote tourism of both sides.

The official expressed his hope for further transport cooperation between the two localities, contributing to the sustainable development of the Vietnam-China friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The department asked the company to complete procedures in order to put its vehicles into service.