Vietnam attracts nearly US$16.24 bln in foreign investment in first 7 months

By July 20, the total newly registered capital, adjusted and contributed capitals to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors to Vietnam reached nearly US$16.24 billion.

The number increased 4.5 percent over the same period last year and up 8.8 percent point over the first six months of 2023.

Of which, 1,627 projects were granted licenses, surging 75.5 percent over the same period with a total registered capital of nearly US$7.94 billion, up 38.6 percent over the same period.

Regarding the adjusted capital, there were 736 turns of projects registering to adjust their investment, up 27.1 percent on year with a total additional capital of nearly US$4.16 billion, down 42.5 percent over the same period.

Besides, there were 1,627 transactions of contributed capital to buy shares, reducing 10.6 percent on year, valued at nearly US$4.14 billion (up 60.7 percent over the same period).

Foreign investors have poured funds into 18 out of 21 sectors in the national economic classification system. Of which, the processing and manufacturing industry took the lead with over US$10.93 billion, making up 67.3 percent of the total and increasing 9.3 percent over the same period last year.

The term of real estate came next, followed were the banking and finance and science and technology.

In the first seven months of the year, 94 countries and territories have invested in Vietnam. Singapore remained Vietnam’s leading country of foreign investment with nearly US$3.64 billion, making up over 22.4 percent of the total FDI registered in the country (down 15.5 percent year-on-year).

Besides, the Republic of Korea came second with nearly US$2.34 billion, making up 14.4 percent of the total, and down 28.2 percent year-on-year. China came third with a total registered investment capital of over US$2.33 billion, accounting for nearly 14.4 percent of the total and rising 77.8 percent on year. Next were Japan, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China) and so on.

Regarding the number of projects, China led in terms of the number of newly-registered projects, accounting for 20 percent; the Republic of Korea topped the list when it comes to turns of capital adjustment and capital contributions and share purchases.

The foreign investors invested in 52 provinces and cities nationwide in the first seven months of 2023. Hanoi led with a total registered capital of over US$2.28 billion, occupying 14 percent of the total and rising 2.76 times over the same period in 2022. Hai Phong City ranked second with over US$2 billion, making up more than 12.3 percent of the total and increasing 96.5 percent compared with the figure in the same period last year. Next were Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Giang, Binh Duong provinces and so on.

Ho Chi Minh City remains the leading city in the number of new projects with 39.5 percent, turns of adjusted projects with 24.7 percent and capital contributions and share purchases with 69 percent.