Vietnam announces baseline measuring territorial waters width in Gulf of Tonkin

The Vietnamese Government issued on February 21 a declaration establishing the baseline for measuring the breadth of Vietnam's territorial waters in the Gulf of Tonkin.

The declaration, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, follows Resolution No. 68/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated February 14, 2025 of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The establishment of the baseline in the Gulf of Tonkin aims to excercise Vietnam's rights and obligations under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and aligns with the 2012 Law of the Sea of Vietnam.

The baseline is determined in accordance with UNCLOS provisions, taking into account the Gulf of Tonkin's geographical and natural characteristics while ensuring compliance with international treaties that Vietnam is a party or member.

It serves as a legal foundation for defining Vietnam’s maritime boundaries and the extent of its maritime areas in line with the UNCLOS and the agreement on the delimitation of the Gulf of Tonkin between Vietnam and China signed in 2000. It provides a robust legal framework for protecting and excercising Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, serving economic development and maritime management, and promoting international cooperation.

Vietnamplus