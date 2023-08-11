Twice as many new businesses as dissolved

According to the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City, as of July 2023, there were 4,525 recently founded enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City, boasting a total registered capital of over VND49.6 trillion.

Specifically, 1,168 businesses resumed operations, 2,367 temporarily suspended operations, and 310 were dissolved. As a result, the combined number of newly established and re-registered enterprises in July was 2.12 times greater than the sum of dissolved and temporarily suspended ones. Among the newly established enterprises, the highest count was observed in the wholesale and retail trade and repair of automobile and motorcycle sectors.

Generally, since the beginning of 2023, HCMC has authorized the establishment of 27,664 new enterprises, accompanied by a registered capital surpassing VND261.16 trillion, up 9.3 percent in the number of granted licenses.