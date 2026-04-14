Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Beijing, beginning state visit to China

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Beijing on April 14 morning.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Beijing on April 14 morning, beginning a four-day state visit to China at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly arrive in Beijing on April 14 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader and delegation were welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport by Politburo member and Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee Yin Li; Member of the CPC Central Committee and Head of its International Department Liu Haixing; Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei and his spouse; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh and his spouse; along with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in China and representatives of the Vietnamese community and students in the country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly are welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport on April 14 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The state visit marks a new beginning in the bilateral relations as both countries enter a new stage of development. Vietnam is stepping into a new development era following the successful 14th National Party Congress, while China is embarking on the implementation of its 15th five-year socio-economic development plan.

The trip is expected to elevate strategic connectivity and open up a new phase in relations between the two Parties and countries. The top leaders of both nations will discuss and set out new directions and groundbreaking measures to enhance cooperation in key areas, including economy, trade, investment, tourism, supply and production chains, education and training, and science and technology, thus contributing to the realisation of each country’s development goals and aspirations.

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