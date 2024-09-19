International

Top leader to attend 79th session of UNGA, pay state visit to Cuba

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam will attend working sessions in the United States and pay a state visit to Cuba from September 21-27.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will attend the United Nations Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), hold working sessions in the United States and pay a state visit to Cuba from September 21-27.

The visit to Cuba will be made at the invitation of First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and his spouse, according to a communiqué of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamplus

Tags

State visit to Cuba 79th session of UNGA State President To Lam UN General Assembly

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn