Top leader to attend 79th session of UNGA, pay state visit to Cuba

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will attend the United Nations Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), hold working sessions in the United States and pay a state visit to Cuba from September 21-27.

The visit to Cuba will be made at the invitation of First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and his spouse, according to a communiqué of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

