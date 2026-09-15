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Top leader hosts welcoming ceremony for Thai King and Queen

SGGPO

The Party General Secretary and State President host a formal welcoming ceremony for Thai King  and Queen, who are on a state visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai KingMaha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua review the honor guard of the Vietnam People’s Army during the welcoming ceremony on the morning of September 15. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of September 15, at the National Assembly House, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly presided over the official welcoming ceremony for Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16.

The two leaders took their places on the reviewing stand as military bands played the national anthems of Thailand and Vietnam in succession. A 21-gun salute was fired from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to welcome the King and Queen on their state visit to Vietnam.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the reviewing stand (Photo: SGGP)

Immediately after the welcoming ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the Thai King led their respective high-level delegations in talks.

The Thai King and Queen arrived in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 14, beginning their state visit at the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife. The King personally piloted the royal aircraft to Noi Bai International Airport.

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The official welcoming ceremony for the Thai King and Queen at the National Assembly House (Photo: SGGP)
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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Photo: SGGP)
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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly welcome King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in Hanoi on the morning of September 15. (Photo: SGGP)
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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse preside over the official welcoming ceremony for Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on the morning of September 15. (Photo: SGGP)
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The royal aircraft carrying the Thai King and Queen arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on the afternoon of September 14 (Photo: SGGP)
By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

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welcoming ceremony Thai King and Queen Party General Secretary and State President To Lam Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana

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