Top leader hosts welcoming ceremony for Thai King and Queen
SGGPO
The Party General Secretary and State President host a formal welcoming ceremony for Thai King and Queen, who are on a state visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16.
On the morning of September 15, at the National Assembly House, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly presided over the official welcoming ceremony for Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16.
The two leaders took their places on the reviewing stand as military bands played the national anthems of Thailand and Vietnam in succession. A 21-gun salute was fired from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to welcome the King and Queen on their state visit to Vietnam.
Immediately after the welcoming ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the Thai King led their respective high-level delegations in talks.
The Thai King and Queen arrived in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 14, beginning their state visit at the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife. The King personally piloted the royal aircraft to Noi Bai International Airport.