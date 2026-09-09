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Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Vietnamese leaders have extended their greetings to leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

korea.jpg
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un, stand on the reviewing stand listening to the national anthems of the two countries during the welcome ceremony on October 9 in Pyongyang. — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on Wednesday sent his congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended his greetings to Premier of the Cabinet Pak Thae Song.

Also on this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung cabled a message of congratulations to his DPRK counterpart Choe Son Hui.

VNA

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President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un Prime Minister Le Minh Hung National Day Party General Secretary and President To Lam Vietnamese leaders

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