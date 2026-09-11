Vietnam brings solar power to Cuban schools

Vietnam’s Thai Binh Green Power has installed solar panels with battery storage at five schools in Havana under the Sun Without Borders project, part of a broader effort to equip 20 Cuban educational facilities with clean energy.

Vietnam's Thai Binh Green Power (TBGP) has completed the installation of solar power systems with battery storage at five schools in Havana, Cuba, as part of the Sun without Borders (or Sunshine without Borders) project.

Through the Sun Without Borders project, Vietnam’s Thai Binh Green Power has installed solar panels and battery storage modules at five schools in Havana, out of a planned 20. Photo: Prensa Latina

According to Prensa Latina news agency on September 10, the project aims to equip 20 educational facilities in Cuba with solar power.

Vo Thi Thang Primary School in Playa was the first facility to be installed with the system, in May. In addition, systems have been completed at four facilities: Vietnam Heroico and Le Van Thang kindergartens, Nguyen Van Troi Primary School in Cerro and Ho Chi Minh Secondary School.

Each system consists of eight solar panels combined with a 10- or 15-kW battery storage system.

Photo: Prensa Latina

Installation is also underway at two primary schools including Cesáreo Fernández (Playa) and Nguyen Van Troi (Diez de Octubre).

In the coming months, 13 other educational facilities will continue to be equipped with solar panels and storage systems, including specialized schools in western Cuba such as those in Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Havana and Matanzas, Solidaridad con Panamá Special School and facilities within a 60-km radius of Havana.

Previously, Vietnam mobilized donations to support solar power projects for schools in Cuba and donated four solar power parks to Cuba, each with a capacity of 20 MW, including a combined 10 MW of battery storage systems, in Mayabeque Province.

The project was promoted by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, with the aim of supporting the development of solar power systems at schools in Cuba.

Several fundraising campaigns were organized, including one held in Ho Chi Minh City from July to November 2025.

By Hanh Chi - Translated by Anh Quan