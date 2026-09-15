Grand aspirations must be realised through sound vision, well-grounded decisions

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on September 14 stressed that grand national aspirations must be translated into reality through sound vision, well-grounded decisions and responsible action.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers his thematic presentation at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in Hanoi, he delivered a thematic presentation titled “Strategic Leadership in the New Era: A Hundred-Year Vision – Breakthrough Thinking – Development Facilitation – Execution Governance” to participants in a refresher course for members of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The course, the second of its kind organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation in coordination with the academy from September 14 to 19, brings together 95 participants.

General Secretary and President To Lam said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development. After 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), the country has strengthened its potential, stature and international reputation. The 14th National Party Congress set not only objectives for the current term but also development orientations towards 2030, 2045 and beyond.

This requires Vietnam to remain steadfast in its principles and inherit past achievements while making stronger breakthroughs in thinking and action to pursue fast and sustainable development, he noted.

A key shift in development thinking is to view development, stability and Fatherland safeguarding as an integrated whole, the top leader said, affirming that development provides resources for stability which, in turn, creates conditions for continued reform and development. The safeguarding of the Fatherland must be conducted early and from afar as part of the development process.

Strategic autonomy, he stressed, does not mean closing the door to the world but strengthening the country’s capacity for self-determination, resilience and adaptation, and promoting internal strength and proactive international integration.

The Party and State leader underlined that strategic leadership goes beyond setting correct goals or formulating long-term visions. It means looking far ahead by starting with concrete tasks; upholding principles without being conservative; pursuing breakthroughs without being subjective; and combining decentralisation and delegation of authority with control over the exercise of power.

Decisions and policies must also be accompanied by the conditions necessary for implementation, he said, adding that leadership capacity must ultimately be measured by the quality of decisions and policies, effectiveness of implementation, development outcomes and the people’s trust.

Regarding the hundred-year vision, General Secretary and President To Lam said it should not be understood as predicting the future but as setting broad directions, building the capacity to proactively respond to changes, and identifying the values to be maintained, the stature the country wants to strive for, and the capabilities that must be built from today.

Such a vision must be broad enough to address fundamental national issues, ambitious enough to rally the aspirations of the entire nation, sustainable enough to connect responsibilities across generations, and open enough to adapt to unforeseen changes, he went on.

He cited Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW, which details the development model reform roadmap with targeted milestones for 2030, 2035 and 2045, with a vision to 2130, stressing that these milestones must reflect a continuous process in which each stage builds on previous achievements and lays the foundation for the next.

Vietnam must not pursue short-term achievements at the expense of resources, social equality or the environment, nor leave excessive burdens for future generations, he said. Development strategies must not be fragmented by political terms, and national interests must not be fragmented by administrative boundaries.

On breakthrough thinking, the top leader said its value should be measured by its ability to remove bottlenecks, expand development space, create new capabilities and deliver tangible changes.

He also stressed that development facilitation is a responsibility of the entire political system and society under the Party’s leadership, with the State playing a particularly important role in institutional building, management, coordination and safeguarding of public interests. Fast, innovative development and deep integration require transparent laws, strict discipline, fair competition and protected legitimate rights and interests.

On execution governance, he said implementation is where the feasibility of decisions, the capacity of assigned personnel, coordination mechanisms, resource use and risk control are tested. Practical experience must feed back into policymaking, while decisions, policies and implementation mechanisms should be designed concurrently.

Clear responsibilities, adequate conditions, seamless coordination, reliable data and timely inspections are the foundation for sustainable results, he added.

Concluding his presentation, the General Secretary and President highlighted five messages: long-term vision must guide today’s decisions; stability and development must reinforce each other; breakthroughs begin with making the right choices; development facilitation must unlock resources and creativity across society; and execution effectiveness is the ultimate test of leadership capacity.

The new era, he said, requires Vietnam to think far ahead, make sound decisions and act effectively, with the determination to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam steadily advancing towards socialism.

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