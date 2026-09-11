Vietnamese, Mongolian legislatures sign MoU on cooperation

Under the MoU between the Vietnamese and Mongolian parliaments, the two sides agreed to foster legislative cooperation, contributing to effectively realising orientations and agreements reached by leaders.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt (Photo: VNA)

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures in Ulaanbaatar on the morning of September 10 (local time), immediately after their talks.

They also witnessed the signing of an MoU on cooperation between the two legislatures’ offices.

Under the MoU between the Vietnamese and Mongolian parliaments, the two sides agreed to foster legislative cooperation, contributing to effectively realizing orientations and agreements reached by leaders and driving the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership in a substantive and effective manner.

Specifically, they will step up delegation exchanges, meetings, talks, seminars, and interactions among leaders, lawmakers, specialized agencies, and advisory and support bodies; share experience in lawmaking, oversight, and decision-making on major national issues; and tighten coordination, consultation, and mutual support in global and regional inter-parliamentary mechanisms and forums both sides join.

The two sides will share experience and views on areas of mutual interest aligned with the orientations of the Comprehensive Partnership framework, including socio-economic development, science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, agriculture, environmental protection, climate change response, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. They will also discuss the role of both legislatures in promoting, overseeing, and supporting the effective realization of agreements and treaties signed between the two governments.

They will cooperate and share experience in ensuring transparency and openness in parliamentary activities, expand citizens’ access to information, engage in decision-making and oversight of parliamentary activities, and share expertise in digital transformation, technology application, and modernization of advisory and support bodies.

The Vietnamese NA’s Committee for National Defense, Security, and External Relations and the Mongolian State Great Hural’s Standing Committee on Security and Foreign Policy will serve as focal points to coordinate joint activities.

Under their MoU, the two offices will cooperate through appropriate forms to improve advisory and support functions for parliamentary activities while continuing to bolster friendship and cooperation.

The MoUs will be carried out on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect and understanding, and in accordance with fundamental principles of international law and treaties both countries are party to, each country’s laws and each side’s functions, duties, and powers.

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