Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

Party officials of Vietnam and China have agreed to further strengthen theoretical exchanges and share experience in Party building, research and practical reviews, contributing to closer cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the new period.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council, highlighted the significant theoretical and practical achievements of the CPV, particularly since the launch of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, stressing the creative application of Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought in line with the development trends of the times.

He underlined the strategic importance of Vietnam-China relations in Vietnam’s foreign policy, as well as the significance of theoretical exchanges between the two ruling parties. He affirmed that following General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to China in April, the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has continued to reach new heights, becoming deeper and more substantive.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council, proposed Li continue directing relevant Chinese agencies and localities to share information on General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s thought, China’s 15th five-year plan and its development goals for 2035 and 2049. He also called for proactive coordination in preparing for the 21st theoretical seminar between the two Parties, and promoting theoretical exchanges on ideological work in the new situation.

For his part, Li spoke highly of Vietnam’s major achievements under the leadership of the CPV, noting similarities in the ideological foundations and leadership goals of the two Parties, which provide favourable conditions for deeper theoretical research and practical exchanges.

The Chinese official proposed the two sides focus on such core issues as the transition to socialism, development of new productive forces and ecological civilisation, while elevating theoretical seminars and exchanges. He said that Chinese agencies will proactively share documents and materials to support the CPV’s review work.

Earlier, on September 7, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theory Council, also held talks with Xie Chuntao, member of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice President of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

Xie said the CPC attaches great importance to reviewing its history and has issued three major resolutions on Party building in 1945, 1981 and 2021. The review of its 100-year history aims not only to look back on the Party’s development but also to identify development laws and draw historical lessons for the future, he noted.

The Vietnamese delegation also held working sessions with representatives of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, exchanging experience in conducting major reviews and translating their outcomes into arguments for policymaking and national development strategies.

Delegates exchanged views on theoretical and practical issues arising in the leadership and governance of the two parties.

VNA