Prime Minister meets delegation of leading US businesses

PM Le Minh Hung yesterday hosted a delegation of 52 leading US enterprises, led by Brian McFeeters, Interim President and CEO of the US–ASEAN Business Council, currently on a working visit to explore investment, cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C, first row) and representatives from 52 leading US enterprises (Photo: VNA)

After more than three decades of diplomatic relations and particularly following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, Vietnam–US economic relations have expanded significantly in both scale and quality. The US ranks 11th among foreign investors in Vietnam, with 1,501 projects totalling nearly US$12.3 billion in registered capital. Meanwhile, as of October 31, 2025, Vietnam had run 266 investment projects in the US, with total registered capital of approximately US$1.4 billion, placing it sixth among 85 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investment. Bilateral trade reached an estimated US$141.4 billion in the first ten months of 2025.

At the meeting, representatives of the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC), the US Embassy in Vietnam, and participating businesses commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and improving investment climate, as well as its strategic development orientation toward rapid and sustainable growth driven by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Expressing strong confidence in the country’s growth trajectory, the US businesses reaffirmed their long-term commitment and readiness to expand investment in key sectors, including energy, technology and innovation, financial services, aerospace and automotive industries, logistics, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, agriculture, consumer goods, tourism, and creative industries.

They also called for continued improvements in Vietnam’s legal and institutional framework, particularly in streamlining administrative procedures, aligning standards with international practices, upgrading infrastructure, and developing high-quality human resources to better support business operations.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomed the large presence of the US enterprises, describing it as clear evidence of their strong interest in Vietnam’s market and the expanding scope of bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

He emphasized that Vietnam is pursuing rapid yet sustainable development, shifting its growth model toward greater reliance on science, technology, innovation, and productivity, while advancing institutional reforms and fostering a more enabling, development-oriented governance approach. The private sector, he noted, is one of the most important drivers of the economy.

Vietnam remains committed to deepening international integration, mobilizing external resources, implementing incentives, removing bottlenecks and obstacles, and creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, including those from the US, to operate effectively and successfully.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with a delegation of senior executives from the US-ASEAN Business Council on the afternoon of April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Affirming that the US is one of Vietnam’s top partners, the PM expressed his desire to further promote a stable, substantive, and sustainable Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of the two countries’ people and enterprises and contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.

He also underscored the Government’s determination to accelerate administrative reforms, improve the business environment, and promptly address concerns raised by enterprises, adding that ministries and agencies have been tasked with reviewing and responding to specific proposals.

PM Le Minh Hung called on USABC and US businesses, given their role and influence, to convey Vietnam’s goodwill and cooperation efforts, provide objective assessments reflecting the realities of the Vietnamese economy, and help advance the conclusion of an agreement on reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade between the two countries.

He also proposed that the US consider early recognition of Vietnam as a full market economy and promptly remove Vietnam from the export control lists (D1–D3).

Highlighting priority areas, he welcomed greater US investment in energy, as well as enhanced cooperation in science and technology, particularly in telecommunications, 5G, and digital infrastructure, on the basis of compliance with Vietnamese regulations and national security requirements.

He also noted Vietnam’s approval of Starlink satellite internet services earlier this year and encouraged US firms to strengthen technology transfer, especially in core technologies, to help Vietnam integrate more deeply into regional and global value chains.

The PM invited USABC and US businesses to partner with Vietnam to successfully host APEC 2027, thus creating momentum for Vietnam to further open its market, attract more investment, and enhance its competitiveness.

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