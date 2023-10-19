Tay Ninh makes breakthrough in high-tech agriculture

Modern, closed livestock farms in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh have changed the face of agriculture, proving the province's policy of choosing high-tech agriculture as one of the breakthroughs in its socioeconomic development plan.

In the last 10 years, Tay Ninh has emerged as an ideal destination for leading agricultural enterprises, including Vinamilk Group.

Authorities of Tay Ninh Province granted the Vinamilk dairy farm of Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk Company) an investment certificate in 2013. Vinamilk opened its farm on an area of 685 hectares in Long Khanh Commune of Ben Cau District. The farm was built in 2014 with a total investment of more than 1,200 billion VND and officially came into operation in 2016 - the largest independent dairy farm in Vietnam and the farm is also one of the largest farms meeting GlobalGAP standards in Asia.

The farm pioneers to apply 4.0 technology in management and husbandry, known as the Vinamilk Tay Ninh dairy cow resort. Currently, the farm's total dairy herd is 8,000, including 3,600 milk cows, 700 dry cows, 1,200 heifers, 800 heifers and 1,700 calves accounting for 62.2 percent of the province's total cow herd. Each year, the farm supplied 35 million liters of milk. Vinamilk Company has signed a contract to periodically purchase agricultural products from more than 1,000 households in the province with about 50,000 tons of biomass corn and 4,000 tons of straw to process food for cows; thus, it has brought about additional income for many farmers.

Continued expanded investment in the livestock sector is to concretize the sustainable development strategy proposed by Vinamilk Company, which is the application of science and technology to agriculture and production towards a green economy, circular economy, bringing Vietnam's dairy farming industry to develop in the right direction. The implementation of high-tech agricultural applications, especially in animal husbandry, has contributed to turning many barren lands in the border areas of Tay Ninh Province into green rice and corn fields.

Previously, the ST25 rice variety that met organic standards was only grown mainly in the southwestern provinces and cities such as Soc Trang, Can Tho, and Hau Giang, but now it is grown in Tay Ninh with hundreds of hectares of rice on the farm. It took Vinamilk Company engineers 3 years to improve lands to make them suitable for the ST25 rice variety which is recognized by Japanese experts as meeting organic standards. This is also an important basis for implementing organic seeding, planting, harvesting, milling, and packaging stages that meet European standards.

Director of Tay Ninh Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Dinh Xuan said that Tay Ninh Province is very proud to be home to one of the largest dairy farms in the contributing to making quality dairy products for the country and this is also the first farm to apply high technology to modern livestock farming in the province. However, the farm's contributions to the locality and people here are still modest, especially in purchasing raw materials from farmers and creating diffusion, so it is necessary to organize corn seeding and reasonable purchasing.