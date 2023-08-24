Supporting Industry Fair kicks off in Hanoi

The three-day event features more than 250 pavilions by many domestic and foreign supporting industry firms such as Japan, China, Thailand, and Malaysia, among others.

The products displayed at the fair are of high quality such as components and spare parts, as well as those serving high-tech industries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Manh Quyen, vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, emphasised that it is a large-scale specialised fair on supporting industries that has been held annually since 2017.

He stressed that through the fair, businesses working in supporting industries will promote their capabilities and strengths, seek opportunities to popularise their products, hold trade and export promotion activities, as well as join the supply chain in the capital economic area.

A number of seminars on promoting investment attraction in the fields of high technology, supporting industries, and building and developing supporting industrial cluster in the city will also be held during the course of the fair.