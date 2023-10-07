Steering committee established for Regional, International Financial Center

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just signed a decision to establish the steering committee on formulating the regional and international financial center project in Vietnam.

The Steering Committee on formulating the regional and international financial center project is responsible for provide advices for the Government and the Prime Minister to study, direct and mutually collaborate to solve key and intersectoral works during the processing of developing the project.

Head of the Steering Committee is Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and the Minister of Planning and Investment is Deputy Head.

Besides, members of the committee comprise leaders of the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Finance, Industry and Trade, National Defense, Public Security, Information and Communications, Justice, Natural Resources and Environment, State Bank, Government Office, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committee of Da Nang City.

The Steering Committee is assigned to help the Prime Minister urge relevant ministries, ministerial-level agencies, agencies under the Government and localities to build the Regional and International Financial Center Project; chair and organize cooperation activities, consultancy and exchange with domestic and international organizations, agencies on building the Regional and International Financial Center in Vietnam.