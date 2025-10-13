SJC gold soars to VND143.6 million per tael

Domestic gold prices surged sharply on Monday morning, October 13, following the global rebound, with both SJC gold bars and 9999 gold rings hitting new record highs.

Bao Tin Minh Chau, Doji, and Saigon Jewelry Company all raised SJC gold bar prices by VND800,000 for both buying and selling compared with the weekend at around 9:30 a.m. SJC gold was quoted at VND141.6 million per tael for buying and VND143.6 million for selling.

Plain gold rings rose even more sharply. Doji increased both buying and selling prices by VND1.1 million to VND137.9 million and VND140.9 million per tael, respectively. Bao Tin Minh Chau raised both sides by VND800,000, listing 9999 rings at VND139.2 million for buying and VND142.2 million for selling, while Saigon Jewelry Company adjusted its rates up VND600,000 to buy gold at VND137.4 million and sell it at VND140.1 million per tael.

In the global market, gold prices opened the week higher across Asian exchanges. Spot gold on Kitco stood at US$4,049.5 an ounce at 9:45 a.m. (Vietnam time), up nearly US$32 from the previous session. This price equals about VND128.7 million per tael—around VND14.9 million lower than SJC bars and VND11.4–13.5 million lower than 9999 gold rings.

International gold prices have extended their eight-week rally and are trading near record highs. Analysts said investors have returned to the safe-haven asset after a brief drop below US$4,000 last week due to profit-taking. If gold holds above the US$4,000 threshold, it could surpass last week’s record of US$4,059 per ounce to set a new all-time high.

In line with Decree No.232/2025 on gold trading activities, many businesses have announced changes to their transaction procedures.

Bao Tin Manh Hai Company announced that from October 10, 2025, customers purchasing gold worth under VND20 million per day may pay by any method—cash, bank transfer, or card. However, for transactions of VND20 million or more per day, payment must be made via non-cash methods such as bank transfer or debit/credit card.

For gold sales, Bao Tin Manh Hai will make 100 percent of payments via bank transfer for transactions worth VND5 million or more per day (for both individuals and companies). Transactions below VND5 million may still be paid either in cash or by transfer.

Since October 8, Saigon Jewelry Company in HCMC has switched to online registration for SJC gold bar purchases instead of direct in-person buying at its Ban Co and An Nhon branches. Customers must provide mandatory personal information—full name, ID number, email, and residential address—when registering.

After successful registration, customers can collect their gold the same day at designated locations. The selling price will follow the listed rate at the time of the transaction. SJC also warned that it may decline any transaction if the personal details do not match the registration records.

At Mi Hong Gold Store in HCMC, non-cash payments are now required for purchases exceeding VND20 million per day.

Meanwhile, Phu Quy Group has temporarily suspended new orders for silver bars and bullion from October 10, 2025, until further notice, citing the need to focus resources on the timely delivery of previously confirmed orders.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan