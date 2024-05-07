SJC gold gallops to VND87.5 million per tael

SJC gold has surged by VND1.3 million per tael since yesterday, breaking all previous records to establish an all-time high of VND87.5 million per tael.

Meanwhile, the global gold price has merely risen slightly, widening the gap between SJC gold and the world price by over VND16 million per tael.

Around 11 a.m. on May 7 in Ho Chi Minh City, SJC Company increased prices by an additional VND700,000 for both buying and selling compared to this morning, totaling a VND1 million increase in buying and selling rates compared to yesterday. SJC gold was listed at VND85.3 million for buying and VND87.5 million for selling. Mi Hong gold shop also raised prices by VND1.1 million for buying and VND1.3 million for selling compared to the previous day, trading at VND85.8 million for buying and VND87.3 million for selling.

At the same time, in Hanoi, PNJ Company also lifted the buying price by VND800,000 and the selling price by VND1 million compared to this morning, trading at VND85.1 million per tael for buying and VND87.4 million per tael for selling. Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry also marked up the buying price by VND1.1 million and the selling price by VND800,000 compared to yesterday, listed at VND85.45 million per tael for buying and VND87.35 million per tael for selling.

Meanwhile, the price of 9999 gold rings remains unchanged from this morning's trading. SJC Company purchased 9999 gold rings at VND73.5 million per tael and sold them at VND75.2 million per tael. Bao Tin Minh Chau Company lists them at VND74.08 million per tael for purchases and VND75.58 million per tael for sales.

On the global gold market, spot gold prices on the Kitco exchange at around 11 a.m. on May 7 (Vietnam time) were at US$2,325.13 an ounce, up approximately $1 from this morning. This price equals about VND71.3 million per tael, lower than SJC gold by about VND16.2 million.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan