SJC cuts 9999 gold prices while others raise rates

On the morning of December 3, domestic 9999 gold prices moved in opposite directions.

SJC reduced prices by VND500,000 per tael, trading at VND82.5 million per tael for buying and VND84.2 million for selling. In contrast, other businesses like PNJ, Phu Quy, and Bao Tin Minh Chau raised prices slightly, trading between VND83 million and VND84.3 million per tael.

Despite SJC's price reduction, trading activity remained low. Buyers at SJC were limited to purchasing up to 5 maces of 9999 gold rings and 1 tael of SJC gold bar.

SJC gold prices remained steady at VND82.8 million per tael for buying and VND85.3 million for selling. Globally, spot gold prices fell slightly to $2,635.9 per ounce, equivalent to VND80.8 million per tael, VND4.5 million lower than SJC gold and about VND3.5 million lower than 9999 gold rings.

Global gold prices steadied after two consecutive declines, under pressure from a strong US dollar amid concerns that the US may keep interest rates high following Donald Trump's remarks on the US dollar's international financial role.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan