SGGP Newspaper accompanies enterprises to promote brand names

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper yesterday collaborated with the Business Association of District 11 to organize the 20th District 11 Businessman Coffee program themed “Business and Communications” attracting over 100 businesses in the city.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh (R) speaks at the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Tam Nguyen)

During the program framework, the People’s Committee of District 11 organized a dialogue conference between the authorities and businesses.

At the program, numerous enterprises expected that the SGGP Newspaper would support businesses to create, build and spread brand stories.

Regarding the matters, Deputy Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh affirmed that the media and communications played an important role in developing the business brand names.

The media and communications will spread information and policies of the State to people, including enterprises. Vice versa, the businesses will spread their brand names and expectations for the State to make policies to support the development of enterprises.

In addition, the media and communications will be a bridge to reflect the consumption and market trends for enterprises to perform the appropriate productions.

Deputy Editor-in-chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh stressed that the SGGP Newspaper in particular and the press agencies in general have been focusing on investment and digital technology applications on print media, audio, visual and multi-media production. In addition, the SGGP Newspaper has been diversifying its products on the eco-system.

If the businesses have a good team of media and communications policymakers, they will take advantage of the good support of the press agencies on their brand-names development. Thereby, they will promote their products in the domestic and international markets.

The SGGP Newspaper has developed various publications including daily newspapers, daily newspapers in Chinese edition, SGGP Investment and Finance together with SGGP Online and digital channels on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and so on.

Under the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the SGGP Newspaper collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association to host the awarding of “Green Business” for over 100 enterprises.

In addition, the newspaper also launched a specialized category of “Green Business” and supported the businesses to build the stories of Vietnamese brand-names – Green brand names.

On the other hands, the SGGP Newspaper has been collaborating with distribution systems to support businesses to widen their operations.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong