Russian Deputy Minister of Defence welcomed in Hanoi

Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 26 for Russian Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin, who is Vietnam for the 7th defence strategy dialogue betwen the two countries.

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) and Russian Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin at their meeting in Hanoi on December 26 (Photo: VNA)

Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang affirmed that the Vietnamese people and army always remember and treasure the substantial support from Russia during its struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the subsequent process of national construction and safeguarding.

He thanked the Russian Ministry of Defence and armed forces for sending a delegation, including top defence businesses as well as war veterans who once helped Vietnam, to the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival, along with the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024.

The host praised the outcomes of the 7th defence strategy dialogue, where both defence ministries engaged in straightforward discussion on global and regional issues of mutual concern, the progress of bilateral defence cooperation, and key directions for future work, culminating in the signing of important documents

Underscoring defence ties as a crucial pillar in Vietnam - Russia relations, the minister suggested implementing defence coordination in line with the bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, on the basis of international law and practices, Vietnam's foreign policy, legal framework and practical conditions; optimising existing cooperation mechanisms, while further expanding and deepening collaboration among their military branches and units.

Congratulating the Vietnam People's Army on its 80th anniversary, Fomin affirmed that based on the results of the dialogue, defence cooperation will continue to be reinforced, maintaining its role as a key pillar in the bilateral relationship.

On behalf of the Russian Minister of Defence, he extended an invitation to Giang and a delegation of 80 military personnel to a parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism.

