Quang Ngai, Hebei Province of China have many cooperation opportunities

The Department of Foreign Affairs of Quang Ngai Province this morning held an online conference to exchange cooperation opportunities between Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam and Hebei Province, China.

Speaking at the conference, Director of the Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs of Quang Ngai informed that the Central province of Quang Ngai is home to 45,332-hectare Dung Quat Economic Zone. Currently, seven industrial parks in the locality are being planned, invested and coming into operation.

In addition, there are 346 valid projects with a total registered investment of US$17.57 billion in Dung Quat Economic Zones and industrial parks of Quang Ngai Province. Of which, 57 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects registered the capital of US$1.805 billion and 289 domestic investment projects registered the capital of US$15.77 billion.

In term of culture, Quang Ngai Province has a unique treasure of marine cultural heritage, notably Sa Huynh Cultural Archaeological Relic Site and Ly Son Island, which was approved by the Government to develop into a national marine tourism center in the coming time.

At the online conference, Quang Ngai Province proposed cooperation promotion with Hebei Province in high-tech, steel, ceramics, electricity, garment and textiles, petroleum, seaport, automotive, photovoltaic, pharmaceutical industries, electronic components and equipment, automobiles, infrastructure development, urban services, industrial parks and clusters, logistics and so on.

Besides, the Central province also proposed to deepen cooperation ties with the partner in its key commodity fields of wood, tapioca flour, leather handbags, shoes, clothes, eyeglasses, earphones for phones, agricultural products and seafood.

Through the conference, the two sides will continue to strengthen the exchange, learn about cooperation opportunities in establishment of friendship relations, and expand investment in the fields of agriculture, trade and travel.