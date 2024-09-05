Production cost of one kg of rice drops by over 7 percent

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development convened a meeting yesterday in the province of Soc Trang to examine the pilot model of the project of planting one million hectares of high-quality rice in the Mekong Delta.

A representative of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development states that in order to pilot seven project pilot models in the summer-autumn and autumn-winter crops of 2024, the unit collaborated with five provinces and cities including Can Tho City, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Dong Thap, and Kien Giang.

After harvest, post-harvest computations showed that, in comparison to farming outside the model, the model reduced seeding by 40 percent–50 percent, nitrogen fertilizer by 30 percent–40 percent, pesticide application requirements by 3-4 percent, and irrigation water requirements by 30 percent–40 percent.

Since then, the production cost of one kilogram of rice has dropped by 7 percent–20 percent (or VND252–VND822 a kg); this has helped to lower 7.6–12 tons of CO2 per ha when compared to rice grown outside of the model. Businesses signed contracts buy rice of the pilot paddy fields.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam stated that the project's goal is to develop a production technique that will enable farmers to connect with businesses, guarantee input and output, and maximize farmers’ profit. Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam asked the project's participating provinces to keep using the pilot model for the following winter-spring crop and to compile information about it into a guidebook that farmers may use.

There will be a pilot system to provide low carbon credits for successful models. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will direct its specialized units to continue assisting areas to achieve successes in pilot models.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan