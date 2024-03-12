Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wraps up working trip to Australia, New Zealand

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a policy speech at the Victoria University of Wellington on March 11. (Photo: VNA)

At the ASEAN – Australia Special Summit, leaders highlighted the importance and value of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and set out a major orientation to promote comprehensive cooperation in all fields in the coming time.



They adopted the Melbourne Declaration - A Partnership for the Future and ASEAN-Australia Leaders' Vision Statement - Partners for Peace and Prosperity, which serves as a basis for implementing the ASEAN-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.



At the sessions of the Special Summit, PM Chinh underlined the necessity to create breakthroughs and promote mutual commitments to further strengthen the ASEAN – Australia relations to commemorate the 50th anniversary.



Notably, he had bilateral meetings with heads of participating delegations, including leaders of ASEAN countries, Timor Leste, Australia, and New Zealand, and the Secretary General of ASEAN, focusing discussions to tighten friendship and promote bilateral cooperation.



The Prime Minister's official visits to Australia and New Zealand were a success in all aspects and an important milestone in the relationship between Vietnam and the two countries. In particular, Vietnam and Australia upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and Vietnam and New Zealand agreed to promote bilateral relations to a new height.



Also during the visits, the two sides signed nearly 30 cooperation documents in the fields of education, training, innovation, goods and services, aviation, energy, mining, trade, investment, finance, banking, agriculture, environment, labor and employment, justice, and defense.

Vietnamplus