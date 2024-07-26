Prime Minister meets Lao Party General Secretary

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on July 26 met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse on July 26 met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, who are in Hanoi to attend the state funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Chinh and his spouse expressed gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Laos in general and General Secretary Sisoulith and his spouse in particular for their sharing with the Party, State and people of Vietnam over the passing of General Secretary Trong. Especially, a two-day national mourning in Laos for the Vietnamese leader reflects the special relations between the two countries.

The PM emphasised that during Nguyen Phu Trong’s lifetime, he always paid great attention to preserving, constantly consolidating and developing the special traditional relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

PM Chinh also thanked Sisoulith’s wife for her touching letter to the wife of General Secretary Trong.On behalf of the Party, State and people of Laos, the Lao leader expressed his deepest condolences to the Party, State and people of Vietnam as well as to the family of the Vietnamese Party chief.

Sisoulith noted that the passing of General Secretary Trong is a great loss to not only the Party, State and people of Vietnam but also the Lao counterparts. The Lao Party, State and people have lost a very close comrade and a big friend, he stressed.

Laos always remembers the great, important and valuable contributions of General Secretary Trong in consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries' Parties, States and people over the past time.

The Lao leader appreciated General Secretary Trong’s role in leading the Vietnamese people to many great achievements in the cause of Doi Moi (Renewal), building and developing the country as well as enhancing the country’s role and position in the regional and international arenas.

Also at the meeting, PM Chinh congratulated Laos on its recent achievements, affirming that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always give strong and comprehensive support for Laos's cause of innovation, national defence and construction. He believed that the LPRP, under the leadership of General Secretary and President Sisoulith, will successfully implement the

Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and fulfill important international responsibilities in 2024.

Regarding orientations for promoting bilateral relations in the coming time, the two sides agreed to continue to closely coordinate to effectively realise the high-level agreements of the two countries, the results of the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and the outocmes of the State visit to Laos by President To Lam.



The two sides will also increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, promote defence and security cooperation as important pillars; continue to consolidate the legal foundation to deepen cooperation; promote effective economic, trade and investment cooperation, create more favourable conditions for businesses of Vietnam and Laos to invest and do business in each country; focus on removing obstacles to important projects; continue to focus on cooperation in education, culture, tourism, banking, and labour; and promote people-to-people exchanges.

They agreed to continue to regularly exchange experience, closely coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, especially ASEAN, the UN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

